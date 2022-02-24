Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha look gets a nod from OG Vikram R Madhavan; See reaction

It has been days since Hrithik Roshan had unveiled his first look as Vedha from his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha. And while his swag in the first look had left the fans wanting for more, he made the headlines this morning as he introduced Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. The Super 30 star had taken to social media and shared Saif’s first look from Vikram Vedha which has taken the social media by a storm. Everyone has been in awe of Saif’s intense look and his charm from the movie.

And now, R Madhavan, who had played the role of Vikram in Tamil neo-noir action thriller, has sung praises for Saif. To note, the Nawab of Pataudi will be stepping into Madhavan’s shoes in the Bollywood remake. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Madhavan said that Sai’s look has got him excited for Vikram Vedha. He wrote, “Now this one I can’t wait to see.. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theatres. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha @iHrithik #SaifAliKhan”

Take a look at R Madhavan’s tweet for Saif Ali Khan’s look from Vikram Vedha:

To note, the Pushkar and Gayatri directorial will mark Saif’s second collaboration with Hrithik after their 2002 release Na Tum Jano Na Hum opposite Esha Deol. In fact, Hrithik had also sung praises for the Nawab of Pataudi and wrote, “Working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait”.

