From Saina Nehwal to Sunny Deol, Babita Phogat: Celebs who joined Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party

With Saina Nehwal joining BJP ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, here is a list of celebrities who have joined the political party lately.

Bollywood and politics have been going hand in hand in India since ages. While several Bollywood celebs have been quite vocal about their political views, many celebrities from showbiz and sports world have even forayed into politics lately. And the recent one to join the bandwagon is ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. With just 10 days left for the Delhi Assembly Elections, Saina Nehwal has forayed into politics and has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party.

Making the big announcement, Saina was all praises for PM Modi and stated that she draws inspiration from the legendary politician. “I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him," she was quoted saying. Interestingly, Saina isn’t the only celebrity to believe in PM Modi’s vision and join BJP. So far, several actor and sportsperson have joined the political party. Here’s the list:

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol, who has won million of hearts with his ‘dhai kilo ka haath’, joined politics and collaborated with BJP in 2019. Adding star power to BJP, Deol was quoted saying that he was inspired by PM Modi to join the party and took the plunge to make a difference in the society. To note, his father Dharmendra too has been a part of BJP for years.

Isha Koppikar

Remember the Company girl Isha Koppikar? The diva has given an impressive performance in movies like Pinjar, Krishna Cottage, Darna Mana Hai etc. Isha grabbed the headlines after made her political debut in January 2019 and joined Bharatiya Janata Party. She was appointed as the working president of the BJP's women transport wing.

Babita Phogat & Mahavir Phogat

Renowned wrestler Babita Phogat has made India proud with her stupendous performance in the wrestling ring time and again. The lady made the headlines last year after she forayed into politics with father Mahavir Phogat and went on to join BJP. The Phogat father-daughter duo had contested from Haryana.

Sandeep Singh



Sandeep Singh, who has been known for his incredible journey in hockey, became a household name once again after Diljit Dosanjh brought his story on the silver screen with Soorma. While the Sandeep was overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way, he soon began his political innings and joined BJP last year.

Yogeshwar Dutt

One of the most popular wrestlers in the country, Yogeshwar Dutt also began his innings in the political akhada of the country last year. Interestingly, he too made his political debut with a BJP ticket and had fought the elections from Baroda.

Zaheer khan

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan, who had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2015, had also joined BJP in 2019 and emerged as a star campaigner for the political party. Interestingly, the Indian pacer is also an MP of East Delhi constituency.

Jaya Prada

Veteran actress Jaya Prada has also joined Bharatiya Janata Party last year and was all praises for PM Modi. Calling him a brave leader, Jaya had stated that the country is safe in his hands. To note, she was earlier associated to Samajwadi Party and was elected in Rampur on SP ticket twice.

Moushumi Chatterjee

Senior actress Moushumi Chatterjee, who had contested on Congress ticket in Kolkata in 2004, had joined BJP in January 2019. Calling herself an admirer of PM Narendra Modi, the veteran actress had stated that she wants to work with BJP.

