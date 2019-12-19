Saina Nehwal's mother treats Parineeti Chopra on the sets of her biopic

Saina Nehwal treated actress Parineeti Chopra with her mother's special aloo parathas during her visit to visited the ace badminton star's home in Hyderabad.

In a string of photographs, Parineetin and Saina are seen gorging on some hot paranthas. Talking about meeting Saina, Parineeti said: "After meeting her (Saina), I'm nervous about how she will asses everything. I hope the effort makes her happy," informs Parineeti." She says it's a blessing that Saina's and her physical attributes match.

"There's so much that goes into playing someone who is so revered for her skills and achievements in a sport. It's a blessing that our physical attributes match. Now, we will start shooting the historic matches. The real struggle will begin then but I've never been more motivated in my life," she added. "Saina" is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Front Foot Pictures and AGCPL, Directed by Amole Gupte.

