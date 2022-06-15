Saira Banu accepts Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award for Dilip Kumar; Gets emotional remembering her 'Kohinoor'

Veteran star Dilip Kumar left a huge void in the hearts of his fans, especially his wife Saira Banu. She has maintained a low profile after Dilip Kumar passed away last year. He passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. On Tuesday, Saira Banu, who hardly makes public appearances, was seen attending an event. She accepted the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award for her late husband. He was recently announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award.

After accepting the award, she broke down into tears remembering her late husband at the event. The video of Saira Banu was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. Talking to the press, she called Dilip her 'Kohinoor' and said, "It should happen, because Dilip Sahab has been the 'Kohinoor' for Hindustan. So 'Kohinoor' should definitely receive a Bharat Ratna." She repeated, "He's still here. He is not in my memories, I believe it's the truth that he is here with me at every step, because this is how I will be able to live my life. I will never think that he's not here. Wo mere paas hain, hamesha mera sahara banke rahenge-- mera Kohinoor (He is with me, will always be here as my pillar of support- my Kohinoor)."

Check out the video HERE:

Recently, Saira's close friends Mumtaz, Shatrughan Sinha & Dharmendra said that she went into a shell post-Dilip Kumar’s demise. Talking about the same, the actress told ETimes that she is extremely distressed and she cannot get out of the loss. She said, "How do I get out of it? I just can't."

Dilip Kumar was laid to rest after getting a full state honour in Mumbai. CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and others paid their last respects to the legend.

