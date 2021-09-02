Saira Banu, admitted to Hinduja hospital, has left ventricular failure: Reports

Saira Banu, who is currently hospitalised at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, will soon be undergoing angiography. A senior doctor attending the actress, cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale spoke to a leading daily and gave her health update. He informed that the wife of late Dilip Kumar has left ventricular failure which will require and angiography.

Speaking to Times of India, Dr. Nitin Gokhale said, “She is fine, she has completely stabilised, and we will be moving her out of the ICU either tonight or tomorrow". Dr Gokhale also pointed out that it's a case of left ventricular failure, which will need an angiography. "It will be cured," he said.

The doctor also informed that the angiography will be done in due course, and Saira Banu might be discharged and will be admitted again for the procedure. "We first need to control her diabetes," he further added. ETimes also spoke to Dharmendra who said he had a small talk with Saira Banu on the phone about four days ago, when she had returned his missed call. "I couldn't reach her and she had called back. She told me that she has not been keeping well,” said Dharmendra.

Earlier, a source close to Pinkvilla revealed to Pinkvilla that Saira Banu is currently in the ICU and will be undergoing angiography in two days time. Saira Banu was last seen in July as husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July. Several Bollywood celebs had arrived at their residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects.