Saira Banu asks fans to pray for Dilip Kumar’s brothers’ recovery as they test positive for COVID 19

As Dilip Kumar’s younger brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan test positive for COVID 19, Saira Banu urges fan for their speedy recovery.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India, which has infected over 26 lakh people, has once again hit Bollywood as Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan has tested positive for the highly transmitted disease. According to media reports, Ehsaan and Aslam were rushed to hospital after they complained of breathlessness on late Saturday night. The brothers, who live separately from Dilip Kumar, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. While both Ehsaan and Aslam have been diagnosed with COVID 19, Saira has urged the fans to pray for their recovery.

During a conversation with Times of India, Saira shared an update about Aslam and Ehsaan and stated that they are being treated by Dr Jalil Parker and Cardiologist Nitin Gokhale. “They are under treatment of Jalil Parker and Cardiologist Nitin Gokhale. Pray that they should recover well by the Grace of God...AAMEEN,” the veteran actress was quote saying. Meanwhile, Parker had told PTI that both Aslam and Ehsaan were on non-invasive ventilator support. He said, “They were brought to the hospital late Saturday night. They have tested positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen levels are low and both of them are on non-invasive ventilator support.”

To note, ever since the deadly virus has hit the nation, Dilip Kumar and his wife have been staying indoors and avoided meeting anyone to ensure keeping COVID 19 at bay. In fact, the 97 year old actor had also been urging people on social media to avoid stepping outside if not required during the COVID times.

