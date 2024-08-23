Saira Banu Birthday: Legendary actress recalls the most cherished gift she received from Dilip Kumar; ‘I felt as if time had stopped’

Saira Banu, a celebrated Indian actress known for her elegance and versatility, marks her birthday today. Born in 1944, she rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s with her roles in iconic films like Junglee and Padosan, where her charm and talent captivated audiences. She married the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, and their enduring love story became one of Bollywood's most cherished. Today, on her birthday, Banu recalled one of the most special gifts she received from her husband.

Banu shared that the most treasured gift of her life was not something that could be wrapped or decorated with a ribbon. Instead, it was a simple yet unforgettable moment that signaled the start of her legendary love story with Dilip Kumar.

The Zameer actress fondly remembers that evening at a party in her home, which became remarkable when the iconic Dilip Kumar arrived. As they exchanged pleasantries, he held her hand, looked into her eyes, and remarked, "My, you have grown up into a beautiful girl." That single, heartfelt compliment set the wheels of destiny in motion.

"In that brief moment, when he shook my hand and spoke those kind words, I felt as if time had stopped. Little did I know that this would be the start of a bond of a lifetime", Banu recalls.

The following morning, Dilip Sahab reached out to her mother, the renowned Naseem Banu, to thank her for the evening. That phone call went beyond a simple gesture of courtesy—it marked the beginning of a love story that would enchant generations. Within a few days, the couple started dating, setting the stage for a lifelong partnership that would evolve into one of the most iconic relationships in Indian cinema.

Saira's performances showcased her ability to seamlessly transition between comedic and dramatic roles, establishing her as a prominent figure in Indian cinema. The veteran actress and Dilip Kumar shared the screen in several memorable films, showcasing their on-screen chemistry.

Notable movies include Gopi (1970), in which they portrayed a touching rural love story, and Sagina (1974), set against a backdrop of social issues. Their final collaboration was Duniya (1984), that highlighted their enduring appeal.

