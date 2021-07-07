Saira Banu breaks down after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'

As Dilip Kumar breathed his last today, his wife Saira Banu has reportedly been inconsolable.

It is a sad day for the Indian cinema as it has lost one of its brightest stars today. We are talking about Dilip Kumar who breathed his last today in Mumbai at the age of 98. It was reported that the legendary actor, who was hospitalised lately after episodes of breathlessness, died of prolonged age related issues. Needless to say, Dilip Kumar’s unfortunate demise has left the nation bereaved. Besides, it is a difficult time for his wife Saira Banu who has been heartbroken post Dilip Kumar’s demise.

According to a report published in Peeping Moon, a doctor from PD Hinduja hospital claimed that Saira Banu broke down after Dilip Kumar’s demise and urged everyone to pray for him. He also revealed what the veteran actress told him after Dilip Kumar’s demise. As per the doctor, Saira stated, “God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray.” To note, Saira and Dilip were married for over five decades and the veteran actress had stood by the Mughal-e-Azam star through thick and thin.

Meanwhile, several celebs were seen arriving at Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay their last tribute to the late actor. Among these were , Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, , Shabana Azmi, etc. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mourned Dilip Kumar’s demise. He tweeted, “Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.” The legendary actor’s last rites will be held at 5 pm in Mumbai and Dilip Kumar will be laid to rest with full state honours.

