Saira Banu debunks rumours related to Dilip Kumar's health: Saab is stable; Thank you for your heartfelt duas

After veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised, his family took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that he is better now. Check out the details.

Earlier today, veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the city's PD Hinduja hospital for breathlessness. The news of his hospitalization was confirmed on the actor's official Twitter handle. Hours after the news came out; the hospital gave a report on the actor’s health. According to the report, he was put on oxygen support after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. Fans of the actor have been worried about the status of his health and shared messages about his speedy recovery on social media.

Now, the actor’s family has given an update on his health through his official Twitter handle. A new tweet on the actor’s Twitter page urged netizens to not believe in rumours that are circulating online and revealed that he is recovering. The post also shared that he will soon be able to come home in a few days. The tweet read, “Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah.”

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu had confirmed the news of his hospitalization with a statement. She explained that after experiencing breathlessness the actor was taken to the hospital. She told The Indian Express, “After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly.”

