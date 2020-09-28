Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar's ancestral Pak home being preserved: Sincerely hope this time dream comes true

Saira Banu was ecstatic with news of Dilip Kumar's ancestral Pakistan home being preserved. Read on to know what the actress had to say.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu was full of joy on Monday when she got to know that her husband's ancestral home in Peshawar will be purchased by the Pakistan government and preserved it. The ancestral structures which were facing demolition threats will finally be purchased by the provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazar area, the historic buildings saw the birth of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor.

Reacting to the news of Pakistan government's efforts to save the structures, Saira Banu told ETimes, "I wish the provincial government success in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true. Mashallah. My heart fills up with joy each time I receive the same news about the ancestral home of Yousuf Saheb in Peshawar in North West Frontier province which the provincial government has been repeatedly trying to turn into a monument for posterity."

Banu further added, "It has come up so many times in the past and I have appreciated the tenacity with which the government is pursuing the mission of turning the house into a museum for the public to visit and feel the vintage charm of the house where Dilip Saheb grew up like any bright boy of the province."

Raj Kapoor's ancestral home is known as the Kapoor Haveli and the late actor was born there in 1924. In fact, the late actor had even requested the government to convert the Kapoor Haveli into a museum.

According to PTI, an official said that the Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to allocate sufficient funds to the government for purchasing those two buildings, which have been declared as the national heritage.

