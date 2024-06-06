Saira Banu drops priceless PICS ft Dilip Kumar, Sunil Dutt on latter’s birth anniversary; reveals why he was a ‘brat’

June 6, 2024, marks the 95th birth anniversary of the late actor-filmmaker Sunil Dutt. While the day started with his son Sanjay Dutt penning an emotional note for him, his co-star in several movies - Saira Banu has also dropped some of Dutt’s priceless pictures alongside a long note detailing some trivia.

Saira Banu pens a note for Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

The veteran actress’ note started with how her husband Dilip Kumar shared a great bond with Dutt. Banu revealed that he was more than a family for Dilip sahab and they were together in all thicks and thins standing by each other’s side in all tough days.

Mentioning that they even helped people in the industry whenever there was a need, Saira Banu added, “They were always at the forefront, burning the midnight oil together, whether it was tackling industry-wide issues or facing crises head-on.”

Saira Banu shares interesting trivia from Nehle Peh Dehlaa sets

The actress who was a part of this Sunil Dutt movie was also his immediate neighbor back then and the shoot was going on at his bungalow only. She revealed that her make-up room was on the third floor and whenever she was needed she would simply go across the gate, give her shot, and come back.

Seeing all of this, Dilip Sahab laughingly suggested that a bridge should be built across the two walls for Saira to quickly go across into the shooting instead of walking the slope.

Why did Saira Banu call Sunil Dutt a ‘brat’?

Further in her note, the Shagird actress recalled the shooting days of Nehle Pe Dehla and said that Dutt used to be a comic relief on the sets. She shared that every time they headed to shoot a romantic scene, Sunil would call his assistants and say, “Aarey Bhai! Hum log romantic scene karney waley hain, toh sabsey pehley ek plate main achchi pyaaz laao. Let us start the scene with eating onions.” ‘He was such a brat!’, she said adding, ‘Happy Birthday, Dutt Sahab!’

Saira Banu and Sunil were offered several movies together but many of which didn’t materialize. The duo however still featured in several successful hits including Padosan and Kaala Aadmi.

