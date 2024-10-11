Saira Banu drops priceless PICS with Dilip Kumar on their wedding anniversary from hospital bed; recalls their big day

Veteran actress Saira Banu was nostalgic as she remembered her late husband, legendary Dilip Kumar, on their wedding anniversary. She reflects on their dream wedding 58 years ago from her hospital bed, which changed her life forever. She revealed, “We didn’t even have time to print our wedding invitations.” She added, “Our wedding, as beautiful as it was, was wonderfully chaotic.” Along with heartfelt memories, she shared a series of old photos celebrating their beautiful journey together, with the last image showing her resting in the hospital.

Today, on October 11, Saira Banu took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Dilip Kumar, posting a carousel of cherished old photos from their life together. The last image shows her resting in a hospital bed. Alongside the photos, she penned a long note reminiscing about their wedding day, filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments that marked their special occasion.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Saira Banu opened up about her wedding anniversary with the late Dilip Kumar, sharing vivid memories of their special day. She reminisced about the music Do Sitaron Ka Zameen Par Hai Milan Aaj Ki Raat that filled the air on their wedding night, describing it as surreal—a day she wished would never end.

Reflecting on the celebration, she characterized their wedding as 'wonderfully chaotic', emphasizing that it was far from extravagant. With her lehenga stitched at a local tailor's shop and no time for printed invitations, the day unfolded at a breathtaking pace. She said, "We didn’t even have time to print our wedding invitations as everything happened so quickly.” The veteran actress humorously noted that if they had more time, her mother would have orchestrated a grand affair filled with designers and jewelers.

Originally scheduled for November, the couple’s nikaah was hastily arranged when Dilip decided to rush things, calling her mother to set it in motion. Saira vividly recalled how Dilip's baraat attracted throngs of fans, turning their wedding into an unexpectedly crowded event. Despite the chaos and even a shortage of food at what should have been a lavish celebration, the joy of the day overshadowed everything else.

Through her reflections, Saira Banu beautifully evokes the spirit of Dilip Kumar, illustrating the deep bond they shared and keeping his memory alive in her heart.

The veteran actress reflected on the profound impact of Dilip Kumar's passing, sharing details about her recent hospitalization. She expressed that it has been three years since she last felt his physical presence, a reality that can be frightening at times. Yet, she finds solace in the way his essence continues to manifest in her life.

She also recounted her recent struggle with health issues that led to her admission to the same room and bed where Dilip had once spent days recovering from his own illness. His resilience during those challenging times inspired her strength to heal and return home. She poignantly stated that even in his absence, he continues to empower her. To her, this enduring bond epitomizes the essence of marriage: "FOREVER AND BEYOND."

