Saira Banu expresses disappointment as she misses beauty of her younger self; Fans say, 'You still look good'

Veteran actress Saira Banu who was one of the most popular actresses in her heyday in the Indian film industry in the 1960s and early 1970s joined Instagram on Friday. She decided to make her debut on the picture-sharing app on her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar's death anniversary. Since then, she posted three posts and received immense love from fans and followers. A few hours ago, Saira Banu shared a post expressing her disappointment in not having the beauty of her younger self anymore.

Saira Banu misses beauty of her younger self

Taking to her Instagram, the 78-year-old actress shared a black-and-white picture of her younger days. She wrote a caption that reads, "The 22 inch waistline in days far gone...Oh! Only if Time stood Still... Alas!"

As soon as the Padosan actress expressed her disappointment, fans were quick enough to react to it. They cheered up Saira Banu with lovely words. One wrote, "Ma'am God has created you in a way that you have been beautiful at every age and every size. This universe adores you and we love you." Another commented, "U still look good by the grace Allah." "Mam you look fantastic even today," wrote a third fan. Another comment read, "So what mam if ur waist is not 22 u r still charming.” Others dropped red heart emojis.

On July 7, Saira shared two pictures with her late husband on her new Instagram handle. She also penned a long note featuring Dilip Sahab's favorite Urdu couplets.

The actress wrote, "ukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey, Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon."

Meanwhile, Saira made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee, for which she earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Some of her popular films that still reside in fans' hearts are Padosan, Purab Aur Paschim, Bairaag, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Hera Pheri, and many others.

