Saira Banu gets emotional after seeing Dilip Kumar’s poster at an event; Watch VIDEO

Dilip Kumar , the legendary actor passed away on July 7, 2021, after a prolonged illness. The veteran artist's demise left an unfillable void in the hearts of his diehard fans and cine-goers. However, it is Dilip Kumar's beloved life partner Saira Banu , who was left completely heartbroken by the demise of the star. The senior actress, who was a devoted wife to the legend, once stated that her life is 'pheeka' after the demise of her dear 'Yousuf' Saab.

In a recent video that is going viral on social media, Saira Banu is seen getting emotional after she spotted the Mughal-E-Azam actor's poster at a recent event held in Mumbai. In the heartbreaking video, the doting wife is seen walking towards the poster of the upcoming documentary 'Dilip Kumar: Hero of Heroes' and caressing her husband's face in it, while other guests were seen trying to console her. However, Saira Banu was visibly struggling to hold back her tears, and this sight left the diehard fans of the legendary couple in deep sadness.

When Saira Banu confessed that she is unable to move on

On the occasion of Dilip Kumar's first death anniversary, Saira Banu confessed that she is unable to move on from the heartbreak caused by her beloved husband's demise. "My life is pheeka (tasteless) without Yousuf saheb. This is a different kind of love. You just cannot replace some people in your life. Give me all the wealth in the world and Dilip saheb on one side, and I would want Dilip saheb," said the veteran actress.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's love story

For the uninitiated, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, who had an age gap of 22 years, tied the knot in 1966 after a brief period of courtship. The couple did not have any children. In his autobiography, the legendary actor revealed that Saira Banu had conceived once, but the couple lost their child after she developed complications in pregnancy. The legendary stars have always led by example with their unconditional love and admiration for each other and have been considered the power couple of Hindi cinema.