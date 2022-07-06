Saira Banu gets emotional remembering Dilip Kumar: Unable to see any image of my Saheb without breaking down

Dilip Kumar doesn’t need an introduction. He was a legend who left millions of fans in awe of his acting prowess. Dilip Kumar has been the king of Indian cinema and has been synonymous with versatility. It was a treat to watch him perform on the big screen. However, his unfortunate demise on July 7 last year left his massive fans in a state of shock. And now, ahead of Dilip Kumar’s first death anniversary, Saira Banu has poured her heart out about how much she has been missing the legendary actor’s presence in her life.

Saira Banu misses not having Dilip Kumar by her side every morning

Talking to ETimes, Saira said that she feels a sense of desolation every day as she wakes up alone and doesn’t finds Dilip Saab by her side which whom she has spent over five decades of her life. “I turn my face away and bury my face in the pillow and try to go back to sleep... as if by doing so I will open my eyes again and see him sleeping by my side, his pink cheeks glowing in the morning rays of the sun streaming into the room,” the veteran actress was quoted as saying. Saira also asserted that she misses Dilip Kumar’s presence at every moment of her life and ends up breaking down every time she sees his movie, song or an old interview. “I cannot hold back my emotions. I am unable to see any image of my Saheb without breaking down,” she added.

Saira Banu recalls her love story with Dilip Kumar

Furthermore, Saira Banu also recalled how she had fallen in love with Dilip Kumar at the age of 12 and was fortunate enough to “jumped the long queue of women who were hoping to be Mrs Dilip Kumar”. For the uninitiated, Dilip and Saira had tied the knot in 1966 when the Saudagar actor was 44 while his bride was 22. However, the couple never let the age gap bother them and shelled out perfect marriage goals. “I thanked and continue to thank Allah who brought us together for the gift of a life with a man who was as simple and pure as a child at heart and yet had a wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to impart to me and chisel my personality as only he could,” Saira asserted. She also emphasised that Dilip Kumar continues to live in the hearts of his fans through the legacy he has left behind.

Also Read: Saira Banu reveals being distressed post Dilip Kumar’s demise: ‘I need Sahab so desperately in my life’