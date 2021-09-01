Saira Banu admitted to Hinduja hospital, to be discharged soon from ICU: Report

It has been less than two months since the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar and latest reports now reveal that his wife and actress Saira Banu has been hospitalised. According to a report published in ETimes, Saira Banu was rushed to a city hospital after she complained of high blood pressure. However, there is no clarity on the main reason for hospitalisation. The report revealed that Saira Banu since being hospitalised has been shifted to the ICU.

ANI confirmed the development with a tweet: "Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today." A few hours after reports surfaced, a senior doctor informed ETimes that she is stable. "Saira ji is out of danger now; she is stable. There is nothing to worry about. She will be discharged soon," the doctor said.

