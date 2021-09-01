Saira Banu admitted to Hinduja hospital, to be discharged soon from ICU: Report
It has been less than two months since the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar and latest reports now reveal that his wife and actress Saira Banu has been hospitalised. According to a report published in ETimes, Saira Banu was rushed to a city hospital after she complained of high blood pressure. However, there is no clarity on the main reason for hospitalisation. The report revealed that Saira Banu since being hospitalised has been shifted to the ICU.
ANI confirmed the development with a tweet: "Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today." A few hours after reports surfaced, a senior doctor informed ETimes that she is stable. "Saira ji is out of danger now; she is stable. There is nothing to worry about. She will be discharged soon," the doctor said.
Take a look:
Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today pic.twitter.com/wQKKh0ILB0
— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021
Saira Banu was last seen in July as husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July. Several Bollywood celebs had arrived at their residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects to India's brightest shining star. Saira and late Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui had shared the news of the actor's demise Dilip on Twitter. It read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,"
Dilip Kumar's last rites were held at Mumbai's Juhu Cemetery on the same day. Prior to his demise, Saira Banu was spotted on several occasions outside Mumbai's Hinduja hospital where he was admitted.
