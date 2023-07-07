Saira Banu makes Instagram debut on 'kohinoor' Dilip Kumar's death anniversary: 'I feel he is with me'

On Friday, veteran actress Saira Banu decided to make her debut on Instagram. She chose to join the picture-sharing app on her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar's death anniversary. Two years ago, on this day, the actor left for his heavenly abode. Several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others were seen attending his funeral. Today, Saira remembered her 'kohinoor' and wrote an emotional note in his memory.

Saira Banu joins Instagram

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been the most iconic couple of all time. Saira shared two pictures with her late husband on her Instagram handle. Along with it, she penned a long note and also added Dilip Sahab's favourite Urdu couplets. She wrote, "ukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey, Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon."

She further expressed gratitude to the 'overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends' for their love for Dilip Kumar. She added, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib. This is the day, “7th of July” at “7 am” when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber. I pleaded with the Almighty that, ‘Sahib’, as I always called him should react to one of his favourite couplets."

Saira Banu revealed that she will share Dili Kumar's 'life, thoughts and vision' on Instagram. She continued, "Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time. Dilip Sahib has been that Iconic guiding light not only for my life but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has not just been the greatest actor ever but also a very great human being… a true picture of humility with dignity. On Instagram I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

Soon after she shared the post, she received a beautiful welcome from fans. A fan wrote, "Welcome to Instagram, @sairabanu ma'am. so happy to see you here." Another fan wrote, "So beautiful and heartwarming."

Dilip Kumar's contribution to Hindi cinema has been immense. He worked in some iconic films like Saudagar, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ganga Jumna, and Madhumati. He even received the coveted Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke award for his contribution to Cinema.

