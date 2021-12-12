Saira Banu on marking Dilip Kumar's 99th birth anniversary: Can never talk about him in past tense

Saira Banu marked late husband and actor Dilip Kumar's 99th birth anniversary on Saturday by visiting a Mumbai institute that paid tribute to him. Accompanying Saira were filmmaker Subhash Ghai and veteran actor Dharmendra. Saira revealed that at the function, the duo narrated several stories about Dilip Saheb.

"There were several stories they narrated,” Saira Banu revealed adding that she attended the event to not let Ghai down. "Subhash Ji was insisting since the past three days. Eventually I decided that I should not let him down." Saira Banu told Etimes.

The event took place at Ghai's Whistling Woods where Saira unveiled a mural and other items that paid tribute to the late actor. Revealing Dharmendra's bond with Dilip Kumar, she said, "Dharam Ji was awake the entire night yesterday, thinking about the memories he had shared with Saheb. He is one of those who calls me frequently talking about Saheb. This morning, he spoke to me and decided to drop by at Whistling Woods. Mr Ghai was taken by surprise."

She concluded saying that it was an emotional evening. "I spoke about Saheb at Whistling Woods for a brief while. I can never talk about him in the past tense, this time was no exception. I am blessed that I had him for 56 years of my life. It was a very emotional evening as they spoke fondly about Dilip Saheb," Saira Banu remarked.

