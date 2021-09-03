Saira Banu not in crisis say doctors, likely to be shifted out of ICU tomorrow: Report

Veteran actor Saira Banu, who was hospitalised to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital earlier this week, is reportedly improving. She had complained of chest congestion and was admitted to the ICU. According to a latest report, Saira Banu is most likely to be shifted out of the ICU tomorrow i.e. Saturday.

This is the same hospital where her late husband and actor Dilip Kumar was also admitted. According to a report published in Indian Express, the 77-year-old actor was treated for the left ventricular failure with ischaemia. Dr. Nitin Gokhale is Saira Banu's treating consultant.

An official close to the development said, "Saira Banu was treated for left ventricular failure with ischaemia and is out of crisis. She will probably be shifted out of the ICU tomorrow as conveyed by the treating consultant Dr. Nitin Gokhale."

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Saira Banu will be under going angiography. However, there is no clarity as yet if she has already undergone the procedure.

Saira Banu and late Dilip Kumar's family spokesperson Faisal Farooqui had earlier said, "She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

He had added, “Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle."

