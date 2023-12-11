Saira Banu pens heartfelt note on Dilip Kumar’s 101st birth anniversary; recalls finding joy in his ‘chivalrous nature
As today marks the veteran actor Dilip Kumar's 101st birth anniversary, Saira Banu recalled some memorable moments with the actor and dropped a heartfelt post.
Dilip Kumar, celebrated as one of the finest actors in Bollywood and considered a trailblazer in method acting, dominated Indian cinema in the past. On the occasion of Dilip Kumar's 101st birth anniversary, Saira Banu shares a heartfelt post for her husband, a veteran actor.
Saira Banu drops a heartfelt post for Dilip Kumar on 101st birthday
Today, December 11, as veteran actor Dilip Kumar celebrates his 101st birth anniversary, Saira Banu took to her Instagram handle to share a post featuring memorable moments with Dilip Kumar. The post also included pictures of birthday cards from the years 2003 and 2005. In the post, the seasoned actress penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Once more it is December the 11th, the day of days when the skies are blue with a smattering of dreams like puffy white clouds that seem to be dancing in the skies with happiness and exaltation. The whole house used to be flooded with so many flowers…that it seemed as though we had stepped into the ‘Garden Of Eden’.”
She also mentioned that being married to the Shahenshah himself felt like living a childhood dream, and he turned out to be the most amazing husband one could ever ask for. She recalled, “I recall Sahib would often scribe short notes to me, and in response to his endearing gestures, I would reciprocate via notes. Now imagine waking up from a deep slumber and discovering a handwritten note that said, ‘Saira, I shall return in 45 minutes, Love Yousuf.’”
She then mentioned that expressing love to your significant other in a time without mobile phones was a pure delight. She lived through an eternity of love and warmth with Dilip Sahib while he was alive, and even now, the essence of his love surrounds her in the best way possible. “I always tried to be a devoted wife to him, and I found immense joy in his chivalrous nature, which unfailingly filled my life with happiness. Happy Birthday Yousuf Sahib!" she concluded.
Saira Banu talks about Dilip Kumar
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Saira Banu shared about an instance when Dilip Kumar hesitated to collaborate with her. She recalled, “He refused to do any movies with me, as he was like, ‘I have seen her growing up as a child’. But I was dying to work with him because he was my all-time favorite. Everyone knows that ever since I was 12, I had a crush on him.”
When questioned about any intentions of resuming her acting career, she replied, “Never. I have been asked repeatedly to attend these reality shows, and I even refused a few award shows recently. One was offered to me in America, one in Pune, and the other one in Delhi, but I said no because of my angle and I have not even come out of the house yet…”
ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Did you know Saira Banu fell in love with iconic actor at 12?
