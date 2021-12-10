Saira Banu pens heartwarming and emotional letter ahead of Dilip Kumar's 99th birth anniversary

Dilip Kumar passed away in July this year but the evergreen star continues to hold a special place in the hearts of his fans. Ahead of what would would have been his 99th birthday, his wife Saira Banu has penned an emotional and heartwarming letter for Etimes.

Here's a part of Saira Banu's letter for the late Dilip Kumar: "December 11, 1922. Peshawar, North West Frontier Province in pre-partition India. On the bitter cold night of December 11, while a raging fire fanned by the force of freezing winds was blazing in the Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, my Jaan, Yousuf Saheb, was born to Ayesha Begum, the beautiful wife of Mohammad Sarvar Khan, a leading fruit merchant of Peshawar, as their fourth child. This year on December 11, which is tomorrow, it will be his 99th birthday.

She added, "The fact is that Dilip Saheb was very happy and proud that he was born in an undivided India and he grew up in a large, happy family which was united by the bonds of respect for elders, cared for the younger members and women and had unflinching trust in one another.

In his own eyes he was a simple man with a family and a challenging job... nothing more... and certainly not a celluloid God as superstars are sometimes given to believe.

He went festival and birthday shopping with me without the slightest hesitation and enjoyed a stop at small bhel puri stalls and ice cream cafes much to the consternation of the owners and managers of the joint.

As I said on the occasion of our wedding anniversary two months ago, he is very much in our midst, gently holding my hand and expressing his feelings without words... by just the unmatched, inimitable eloquence of his eyes. Once again I know I’m not alone now and forever. Happy birthday, Jaan."

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan finds peace and enjoys THIS Ranbir Kapoor qawwali at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah; WATCH