Saira Banu pens heartwarming note as she showcases great friendship between Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt

Veteran actress Saira Banu is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in the Indian film industry. She won hearts during the 1960s and early 1970s. A few months ago, the actress joined the photo-sharing app Instagram and since then she has been posting unseen photos and anecdotes from her life with the late actor Dilip Kumar. A while ago, Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note showcasing the great friendship between Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt.

Saira Banu shares priceless photo of Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt

Taking to her Instagram, Saira Banu shared a priceless photo of Dilip Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. Sharing the photo, the veteran actress penned a heartwarming note. She wrote, "I am joyous as I share stories and moments that Sahib shared and lived with people that he called friends. Sahib was known to be a lovable and caring person but only a few people knew that he was a great friend too...one of them was Sunil Dutt."

She also added that Banu both the great actors were not only neighbours but also dearest of friends. She said that they were "great icons" who did not "isolate themselves in their own luxurious lives" but always came to aid the film fraternity, whether it was a matter of the industry at large or some crisis.

Take a look at Saira Banu's post:

Her post does not end here. Recalling a past incident, Saira Banu said that even though Dutt met with an unfortunate plane crash while returning from a function in Shirpur, Maharashtra he did not stop himself from taking a walking stick to Dilip Kumar's house to wish him Eid Mubarak. "This was the greatness and camaraderie of Dutt Sahab," she wrote.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Saira Banu shared the post, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "This is one of most heart warming posts in a long long time." Another commented, "They both are in one frame...Sahab&sahab." "Wao mam what a wonderful story of a 2 legendry," wrote a third fan. Others dropped red heart emoji.

