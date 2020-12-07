Saira Banu reacts to Shakti's remake: How can you have people standing in for Dilip Kumar & Amitabh Bachchan?

It has been reported earlier that Shree Narayan Singh is working on the adaptation of the 1982 classic Shakti. Here's how Saira Banu has reacted to the news.

Shakti featuring Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan was released back in 1982. It is considered to be one of the greatest films to be made in the history of Indian cinema. It also received a great number of awards back then. Whenever we talk about Shakti, the song ‘Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge’ definitely pops in our minds at least once. Now, 38 years later, there are words that the action-crime drama will be reportedly remade.

Yes, you heard it right. Filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh had earlier revealed in an interview that he is working on the adaptation of the film. Now, Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu has reacted to the news. The shocked yesteryear actress begins by stating that such classics should not be touched. She further questions as to how one can have people standing in for Dilip Saab and Big B who, according to her, have very much of an aura and grace.

She recalls the time when Dilip Kumar requested filmmaker Sohrab Modi not to remake Pukaar and asked both of them to play Nur Jahan and Jahangir. Saira Ji is all praises for Amitabh Bachchan who appeared in Shakti alongside her husband. She states that Big B considers Dilip Saab as his guru and also admires him. The senior actress further adds that the latter also likes him a lot. She recalls the time when Yusuf Saab (Dilip Kumar) asked everyone in the unit to maintain pin-drop silence when Amitabh Bachchan’s death scene was shot in Shakti.

