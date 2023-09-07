Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar asked her 'grandmother, mother' for her hand in marriage; calls it 'miracle'

Saira Banu recently joined Instagram and has been sharing lovely old photos and stories from the past. She and the late Dilip Kumar were considered as the ‘it’ couple in Bollywood, admired for their love and affection towards each other. Saira Banu has been garnering attention for her frequent posts on social media, where she's been revealing some lesser-known anecdotes from their life together. Even though Dilip Kumar is no longer with us today, his wife, actress Saira Banu, is keeping his memories alive on her Instagram account. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the veteran actress shared some insightful memories from the film Shagird and penned a heartfelt note.

Saira Banu recalls working with Nazir Hussain in the film Shagird

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Saira Banu took to her Instagram handle to share some clips of the Janmashtami song from the film Shagird and mentioned how the shoot of the song happened on the same day of the festival. She wrote, “The picturisation of ‘Kanha’ the Janmashtami song in the film “SHAGIRD” was coincidentally and miraculously on the very day of the festival!”

Recalling working with Nazir Hussain on the film, who was also shooting for Dilip Kumar’s Ram Aur Shyam in Madras (Chennai), and faced date problems, hence, Nazir would shoot with her at night and then quickly fly to work with Dilip Kumar. She wrote, “We had date problems and Nazir Sahab would shoot with me late in the night and fly in the morning to shoot with Dilip Sahab in “RAM AUR SHYAM”.”

Saira Banu reveals how she sent a 'cheeky message' to Dilip Kumar through Nazir Hussain

The veteran actress shared that Nazir Hussain treated her like family they got along well and wrote, “As I sang the Bhajan on Janmashtami night in front of a beautiful statue of Lord Krishna with Lataji’s melodious enthralling voice in the playback, I turned to Nazir Sahab and with a mischievous smile on my face asked him for a favour! “You are working with Dilip Sahab, Oh! you are so lucky enough to be working with Dilip Sahab, please request him that Saira is dying to work with him and if he doesn’t do this then ask him to marry me!”. Nazir Sahab was dumb-struck and then he rolled from side to side with the resounding laughter that he was famous for.”

Recalling her message being conveyed, Banu added, “Dilip Sahab, I am told, gracefully smiled and acknowledged my cheeky message, to probably cover his embarrassment----although I think you could have knocked him down with a feather!”

She finally concluded her note and wrote, “Wonder of wonders we finished the Janmashtami song and can you believe it within the next few days it so happened that Dilip Sahab walked into my life, gazed into my eyes and asked my grandmother and mother for my Hand in marriage.”

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar met every year on Raksha Bandhan; Saira Banu shares heartfelt memories