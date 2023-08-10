Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar receiving best acting advice from Ashok Kumar; Here's what it was

The veteran actress Saira Banu has been treating her fans and followers with unseen photos and unheard stories from her life with the late actor Dilip Kumar since the day she joined the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Every time she posts, fans shower her with lovely words in the comments section. A while ago, Saira Banu shared a priceless photo of Ashok Kumar and Dilip Kumar and wrote a long message revealing how her husband-actor received the biggest acting lesson from the Pakeezah actor.

Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar receiving best acting advice from Ashok Kumar

Taking to her Instagram a while ago, Saira Banu penned a long note and posted a picture of Dilip Kumar and Ashok Kumar. The 78-year-old actress revealed that her husband-actor received the best acting lesson from Ashok Kumar back in those days.

The veteran actress added that when Sahib was searching for a job, he went to Dr. Masani, one of the acquaintances of the late actor's father. He took her husband-actor to the boss of Bombay Talkies Studio, Devika Raniji. She led him to a man who was "well-dressed and looked distinguished. His dark hair was combed back and he smiled through his eyes at Sahib. He held his hand in a warm handshake that marked the beginning of a friendship that was to last a lifetime. He was Ashok Kumar."

Saira Banu recalled those days when Dilip Kumar addressed Ashok Kumar as "Bhaiyya." Revealing the best acting lesson that her husband received from the legendary actor, she wrote, "You are a handsome man and I can see you are eager to learn well, It’s very simple. You just do the scene given to you as you would behave in a real-life situation if you were really in it be natural if you try to act it out, it will look silly."

Fans react to Saira Banu's post

As soon as the Padosan actress shared the photo and the story, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Love your stories I feel we all go back in time while reading those." Another commented, "I respect you Saira banu ji we feel very fortunate by reading your great post thanks for sharing wonderful moments with us Mam my and my father favorites actress is you mam." "I always look forward to reading your write-ups. After Zeenat Aman ji, you are the one who has lit up Instagram," wrote a third fan.

