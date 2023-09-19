Saira Banu recalls doing Duniya; remembers Karan Johar as an 'energetic youngster' during its shoot

Saira Banu is a legendary actress of Bollywood who has been a part of several acclaimed films. Since July, the Padosan actress has been very active on Instagram where she often shares some unseen pictures along with anecdotes from her life. Recently, she shared a post where she talked about filmmaker Karan Johar.

Saira Banu recalls doing Duniya

Today, on September 19th, Banu took to Instagram to recall doing a film called Duniya with her late husband Dilip Kumar. She made a special appearance in the film after Kumar's request. She wrote, "You could have knocked me down with a feather when he said this to me. I ventured to tell him that it is years that I haven’t faced the camera and have forgotten about my work, to which in response he laughed and told me a swimmer never forgets to swim when he is once again in the water."

Check out her post:

Saira Banu talks about Karan Johar

In the same post, Banu also talked about seeing a young Karan Johar during the shoot of Duniya. The film was produced by his father Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. She wrote, "I have seen @karanjohar growing up as an energetic youngster romping around us, especially at Ootacamund where shooting was on. He is a wonderful helpful youngster for us always."

She also thanked Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar, calling her "wonderful down-to-earth". Yesterday, she talked in detail about Sr. Johar for going out of his way to help her ailing mother. She wrote, "To quote a few incidents my mother Naseem Banuji suffered from Asthma and the specific medications desired at that time would come from abroad, either London or America because those weren't available in our country. He would be ‘Santa Claus’ just coming into our home and bringing in the desired medicines with a snap of a finger it would seem! Similarly, some oils and tablets were desired for Sahib and the same surprise would be repeated for the requirement."

