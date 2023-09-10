Saira Banu recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan; shares anecdote about Dilip Kumar's Mughal-e-Azam poster

Veteran actress Saira Banu is rightly called the ethereal beauty of the 1960s and 70s. Belonging to the ‘golden era’ of Bollywood, the actress made her debut on Instagram in July earlier this year. The actress often treats her fans and followers with priceless pictures and memories in the form of posts. Her love story with Dilip Kumar remains timeless. And, the couple served major relationship goals. Though the couple never had children, everyone is well aware of the immense love the veteran actors showered on superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2017, the actress had once said if ever late Dilip Kumar and she had a child, he would look like Shah Rukh Khan, who is very close to the family. The actress recently heaped praises on the Badshah actor. She went on to share an interesting anecdote about a Mughal-e-Azam poster that called him a ‘beacon of solace’ at the time Dilip Kumar left the world.

Saira Banu opens up about timeless memories with Shah Rukh Khan

Today on September 10, Saira Banu penned a long note, dedicating to Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling her first meeting with SRK, she wrote, “The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function...I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward....and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib....I said if my son had been there He would have been just like him.”

Reminiscing a beautiful memory, she further added, “One vivid memory I have is of a chance encounter with Shahrukh, where he humbly bowed before me, seeking blessings. As I placed my hand on his head and ran my fingers through his hair, I couldn't help but remark how it resembled that of Dilip Sahib. Since that day, whenever Shahrukh and I met, he graciously lowered his head, allowing me to offer him my blessings. Interestingly, on one occasion, I forgot to run my hand through his hair, and immediately after, Shahrukh lowered his head, saying, "Aaj Aapne Mere Baalon Par Hath Nahin Phera”, and without hesitation, I lovingly ran my fingers through his hair, completing our familiar ritual.” HAVE A LOOK:

Furthermore, the actress spoke about the time when King Khan, despite a busy schedule made time to be at an interview for the veteran actress’ office. She continued, “Shahrukh Khan is a remarkable actor and also an incredibly sweet, well-mannered, and considerate individual. He would frequently grace us with his presence at various functions hosted at our house. Once, there was a special event for my company, and I had a strong desire for Shahrukh to do an interview. However, Shahrukh’s hectic work schedule seemed almost insurmountable. Yet, with just a single text message from me, I was amazed to find him at my doorstep within a mere hour, willing to oblige and support my endeavor”.

Shah Rukh Khan became a ‘beacon of solace’ for Saira Banu at the times when the Tragedy King left the world for his heavenly abode. She recalled, “On the 7th of July, when Dilip Sahib slipped into a deep slumber, unresponsive to my voice, leaving me burdened with the ache of his absence, Shahrukh emerged as a beacon of solace. In that moment, his affection for the 'Kohinoor of Hindustan,' Dilip Sahib, shone brightly as he was among the very first to offer his comforting presence in the face of adversity.”

“What truly speaks volumes about Shahrukh's admiration for Sahib is when he arrived at our home to get the “Mughal-e-Azam” poster signed by Sahib and I believe that it's kept in his private theater. It reflects his deep-rooted respect and affection for the cinematic legends who came before him,” Banu concluded, in the caption of her post.

For the unversed, the evergreen actor, Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98 after prolonged illness.

