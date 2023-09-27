Saira Banu recalls how 'big-hearted' Dev Anand was once mistaken for Shammi Kapoor; shares fond memories

Dev Anand is one of the most prolific actors that we’ve ever had in Indian cinema. Fondly remembered as ‘Forever Young’, the legendary actor appealed masses. He had a knack for keeping the audience hooked with his charismatic performances. Yesterday, September 26, marked the 100th birth anniversary of the late legendary actor, while several actors shared their timeless memories with the Jewel Thief actor. Amongst many was veteran actress, Saira Banu who had shared her cherished memories with the actor. In the latest post, the veteran actress shared some ‘funny’ moments during the shoot of their collaboration, Pyar Mohabbat.

Saira Banu recalls when Dev Anand looked angrily at her for the first time

Today, on September 27, Saira Banu shared a multi-picture post from her celebrated movies as she remembered Dev Anand. In the first post, she shared a video glimpse of the song, Pyar Mohabbat Ke Siva from the movie, Pyar Mohabbat which was released in the year 1966. Recalling the shoot she shared, “I had mentioned yesterday that I will be sharing an incident with Dev Saab today, this is a rather funny one. We were shooting in a small, dingy boat in the middle of the sea, Dev Saab was getting uncomfortable with the swinging boat and once he toppled out of the boat and fell right into the seawater. At that time I had this terrible habit of giggling and laughing uncontrollably for minutes together. We pulled him out of the water into the dingy boat and my laughter wouldn’t stop. Dev Saab for the first time looked so angrily at me that I could’ve frozen!”

Saira Banu recollects memories of a shooting in Lebanon when people mistook Dev Anand for Shammi Kapoor

In addition to this, calling the actor, ‘big hearted’, she further shared an incident as she wrote, “Another incident happened at Baalbek, Lebanon where I was singing a song in the resplendent ruins and a huge crowd of foreigners gathered around to watch the shoot. Apparently “JUNGLEE” had been popularly released over there and the crowd was shouting out to us “SHAMMI KAPOOR…….SHAMMI KAPOOR” Oh God- --- they had mistaken Dev Saab for Shammi Kapoor. Just imagine the big heartedness of Dev Saab that he played around to them, waving his hands, smiling at them and saying Yes…Yes…..Hello…..Hello. I am Shammi Kapoor. How big hearted he was”.

Saira Banu concluded the post as she shared the veteran actor working on a script which he was to direct for himself. He wrote, “All along this outdoor trip Dev Saab was busy writing his script for “PREM PUJARI” which he was going to direct for himself. Everyday he narrated what he wrote brimming with pride and happiness “Saira….. You have to do this film with me”. And as we shot throughout Europe, Dev Saab fixed Rome as the point where he would wind up the script and Dev Saab determined that Naseemji and I would go out in Rome and have dinner to celebrate. We did exactly that.

Back home again on the sets of ‘PYAR MOHABBAT’ where we had to show a storm happening on the ship in the same shooting, the set was tilted to such extreme levels that Dev Saab and I both crashed through sheer Twelve Feet glass windows and were cut up badly. By the grace of God we got away lightly.

These were some memories of many with Dev Saab”

