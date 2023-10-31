Saira Banu recalls how she landed role in Shammi Kapoor's Junglee; reveals why she couldn't do Hum Hindustani

Saira Banu has enthralled audiences with her onscreen charisma in various iconic projects. In a long list of her illustrious filmography, one of the cult classics much loved by fans is her debut film, Junglee which was released in 1961. A while ago, the veteran actress yet again shared some BTS in making of this film and revealed how she was warmly welcomed to the industry for being the daughter of yesteryear’s actress Naseem Banu. Go ahead and read the timeless trivia.

Saira Banu shares an endearing post recalling her debut film Junglee

On Tuesday, Saira Banu shared a couple of pictures. The first one is the official movie poster of the film, Junglee, co-starring Shammi Kapoor, while, the next picture is a picture of herself. In the picture, the ethereal beauty Banu can be seen holding a rose and elegance personified in a green saree paired with a white blouse. Her long hair is adding up to her persona.

The Padosan actress while sharing the post penned a long note as she recalled getting movie offers from significant South filmmakers after she returned from London.

Take a look:

Saira Banu recalls getting film offers from South

She wrote, “Fortunately, upon returning from London, I was offered movies from renowned South Indian studios such as A.V.M. and GEMINI alongside distinguished filmmakers like Kamal Amrohi, Ramanand Sagar, B.R. Chopra, and the illustrious S. Mukherjee of Filmalaya, known for delivering hits like 'LOVE IN SIMLA' and 'DIL DEKE DEKHO', while giving two illustrious heroines Sadhana and Asha Parekh to the Industry. Mukerjee Uncle, the man at Bombay Talkies, later established “Filmistan Studios.”

The actress credits this warm welcome to her mother Naseem Banu as she further expressed, “This warm welcome to the film industry for Saira Banu was truly attributed to being the daughter of 'Pari Chehra' Naseem Banu. The anticipation surrounding Naseemji's daughter added an air of suspense and expectancy that Oh! How promising would be Naseemji’s daughter!”

Saira Banu on not being able to do Hum Hindustani alongside Sunil Dutt

Banu further recalls how veteran filmmaker Ram Mukherjee wanted to cast her in a film alongside Sunil Dutt, but couldn’t do that as the story required a mature actor. She wrote, “Mukherjee uncle had a keen interest in casting me alongside Sunil Dutt in their grand colour project "HUM HINDUSTANI," directed by Ram Mukerji (Rani's father) but the story required a mature actor to complement the hero's subdued, scholarly role.”

Saira Banu on getting her debut film Junglee alongside Shammi Kapoor

The actress further shares getting the classic Junglee as she wrote, “Then, Mukherjee Uncle advised us to consider his brother's Subodh Mukherjee’s impending venture “JUNGLEE” where the heroine is a capricious prankster. It suited my nature to the ‘Tee’ as I was a curious blend of a youngster who climbed trees in the garden and insisted on having lunch perched in the branches.”

She further continues, “Simultaneously, I'd dash around the garden barefoot, yet when visitors arrived at home, I'd become the shy recluse. This unique combination still defines me to this day- a recluse and an outgoing LEO.”

Preparation for Junglee

Banu opens up on the kind of preparation she had to undergo as she wrote, “To prepare for "JUNGLEE," they familiarised me with lights and the camera, Mukherjee Uncle placed me in front of the camera and asked me to relax and speak freely In front of the camera. I asked if I could recite an English line that had left a deep impression on me.”

She concludes the note with a heart-touching anecdote as she states, “I still recall that moment vividly when I recited, “It is a breach of good manners to inflict upon another the irritating necessity of deciphering an ill-written scrawl”! In school, if our homework was untidy we were made to write this dozens of times! So I said this in a very matter-of-fact manner. Towards the end of the day, I'll be talking about my first scene in Junglee which to this day remains precious to me.”

