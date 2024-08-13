Saira Banu recalls not washing her face after birthday girl Vyjayanthimala touched her cheeks; reveals becoming 'angel' for her

Vyjayanthimala is celebrating her 91st birthday today and Saira Banu has penned a long note detailing several anecdotes with the birthday girl. The latter is home to several unheard stories through her social media and today (August 13), Saira remembered her ‘favorite Padma Vibhushan, Vyjayantimalaji (Akka Elder Sister)’ on her birthday. In a long note followed by Banu revealed why she calls her Akka.

Saira’s note started with her recalling her first memory with Vyjayanthimala when she was visiting Mehboob Studios with her mother. The baby Saira then happened to catch a glimpse of Vyjayanthimala doing a song number of Radha Krishna dressed in a beautiful Ghagra Choli. Cut to their next meeting was when Saira was doing Junglee.

“She saw me at a film premiere and fondly touched my cheek, saying 'beautiful.' I think I did not wash my face that week!,” Saira said adding that she always loved her husband Dilip Kumar’s pairing with Vyjayanthimala. Among several hits that the on-screen couple gave, Saira admits that her favorite remains the iconic classic Gunga Jumna.

Banu added, “She did a fabulous job as Dhanno, and Sahib worked very hard on her diction to record the Purbi dialogues on tape with the correct pronunciations and dialect.” The 79-year-old shared that Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala shared a great understanding which resulted in their on-screen chemistry being massively loved.

Advertisement

However, then came a time when after a few days of shooting Ram Aur Shyam, Vyjayanthimala was replaced leading to her making distance from Kumar. Saira revealed that time passed by and Dilip Kumar and Chamanlal Bali frequently met each other at Delhi functions and celebration dinners, one of which happened to reunite four of them. “Sahib and Dr. Bali sat together and chatted merrily, whereas Akka and I huddled and talked.

This went on for a while, and each of them would avoid meeting the other's gaze until I got fed up and brought the two of them together to patch up as friends again. That was quite a feat!” Banu said. The Padosan actress further revealed that their families continue to bond and be with each other during their tough times. “Ever since Vyjayantimala labeled me as her 'angel,' and as for me, Vyjayantimala turned into Akka,” Saira concluded.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar turns 87: Saira Banu reveals veteran star declared he would shelve Purab Aur Pachhim if Dilip Kumar didn’t allow her to star in it