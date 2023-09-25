Saira Banu recalls working with 'well-mannered and soft-spoken' Feroz Khan for the first time

Veteran actress Saira Banu has been a part of several iconic films in her career like Junglee, and Victoria No. 203 among others. Since July, the Padosan actress has been active on Instagram where she frequently shares her thoughts, anecdotes, and unseen pictures. Today, on September 25th, Banu recalled working with the late actor Feroz Khan.

Saira Banu opens up about working with Feroz Khan

September 25th marks the birth anniversary of the late actor Feroz Khan. On this occasion, Saira Banu took to Instagram to share her thoughts on working with him on two films. She wrote that after the success of her debut film Junglee, she was offered Aadmi aur Insaan co-starring Dharmendra and Feroz Khan. Banu recalls: "This is the first time I worked with Feroz, the industry’s style icon, dashingly handsome and famous for his sophisticated looks. He was well-mannered and soft-spoken. The first shoot of “AADMI AUR INSAAN” featured an ensemble of us all in a glamorous song number, where Mumtaz is singing “Zindagi Ittefaq Hain” seductively twirling around the heroes and me."

She further added that the trio of herself, Dharmendra, and Feroz had a lot of fun while doing the film. Despite the lineup of several films, Banu reveals that she could only do two films with Khan. Later, when Khan turned into a producer-director, he offered her the lead role in Apradh. However, because of her prior commitment to Manoj Kumar for Purab aur Paschim, she declined the offer.

Fardeen Khan remembers his father Feroz Khan

Feroz Khan's son and actor Fardeen Khan also took to Instagram to remember his father. He wrote, "There have been countless actors who have captivated audiences with their talent, hard work, and charisma. Among them, my father, Feroz Khan, stands as a trailblazer, not only for his remarkable contribution to the evolution and progress of Indian cinema but also for his unwavering commitment to his secular ideals." Fardeen also revealed that his father was the first mainstream Hindi film actor to retain his real name as his screen name.

