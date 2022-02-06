Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar’s last meeting with Lata Mangeshkar: Very special, almost magical

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on February 06. She got admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in early January after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was later diagnosed with pneumonia. Her health deteriorated on February 05 following which she was on aggressive therapy. Her demise left the nation in shock and grief. Following her unfortunate demise, veteran actress Saira Banu reminisced the legendary singer’s last meeting with late actor Dilip Kumar which had happened in the year 2013. While talking to ETimes, Saira Banu called the meeting very special and almost magical.

She said, “Lata ji expressed a desire to come home and spend some time with Saheb and, needless to say, I was very thrilled. There was a time when she visited us whenever she was passing through Bandra and it was like a celebration for us because it was not just Dilip Saheb who was pleased to have her company. She was a favourite of my grandmother Shamshad Begum Sahiba, the famous Hindustani classical vocalist for whom Lata ji had great respect for.” She further added, “When Lata ji arrived, Dilip Saheb embraced her and said that meri choti behen aayi hai.”

She also told the news portal that Lata Mangeshkar had fed snacks and tea to Dilip Kumar and they both were happy to relieve the old time. Saira Banu also said that she was thrilled by the magic late singer did on Dilip Saheb who was not ready to retire that night.

