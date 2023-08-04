Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary; Drops priceless picture of him and Dilip Kumar

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar, a highly acclaimed singer, actor, and musician, Saira Banu posted a black and white photograph on Instagram. The picture featured him alongside her late husband, Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu celebrates Kishore Kumar’s birth anniversary

Saira Banu, who began her career in the film industry at the age of 16, joined Instagram on the second anniversary of her husband Dilip Kumar's passing. Through her account, she aimed to honor her beloved husband's life and share previously unseen and unheard moments with her fans. Today, she uploaded a photograph featuring Kishore Kumar and Dilip Kumar. In the image, the singer of O Mere Dil Ke Chain is captured smiling as he gazes at Dilip Kumar, who stands in front of a microphone. The accompanying caption reads, "Remembering Kishore Kumar on his Birth Anniversary, who endowed both Sahib and me with memorable melodies that remain etched in our hearts and we had the pleasure of enacting the same in some of our favorite films such as SAGINA and PADOSAN." Take a look:

About the legendary Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar is widely regarded as one of the most influential and dynamic singers in the history of Indian music. In fact, he is known specifically for his yodelling and ability to sing songs in different voices. Giving his voice to songs such as Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Mere Sapnon Ki Rani, Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi, and many others, the legend has left us with some beautiful melodies. Apart from being an extraordinary singer and musician, he was also a great actor. By making his first appearance in the film Shikari in 1946, Kumar went on giving wonderful performances alongside actresses including Madhubala, Meena Kumari, and Nutan.

On the occasion of Kishore Kumar’s 94th birth anniversary, let us celebrate him and his life by listening to some of his evergreen songs!

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar’s iconic bungalow to be demolished; Here’s all about the property’s future