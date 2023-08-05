Saira Banu remembers Mughal-E-Azam on completing 63 years; shares a heartfelt tribute to husband Dilip Kumar

On the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of Mughal-E-Azam, Saira Banu, wife of late Dilip Kumar took to Instagram to remember ‘the cinematic masterpiece’. Mughal-E-Azam is often regarded as one of the most iconic films that was ever made in the Hindi film industry. Directed by K. Asif, the film featured Madhubala as Anarkali, Dilip Kumar as Salim, Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar, Durga Khote as Maharani Jodha Bai, among others.

Saira Banu remembers Mughal-E-Azam and husband Dilip Kumar

When Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on the two-year death anniversary of her husband Dilip Kumar, she was clear that her account will be a tribute to her husband’s remarkable life. In fact, in the bio she has written, “Hindustan ke ‘KOHINOOR’ Dilip Sahib ke liye.” So, on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of Mughal-E-Azam, the actress took to Instagram to share a video of the film. In the caption, the veteran actress wrote, “In the history of Indian cinema, no movie has left as profound a mark on the hearts of audiences as "Mughal-e-Azam." This magnum opus, directed by the visionary K. Asif, stands as a timeless testament to the splendor of Indian filmmaking. At its very core lies the captivating performance of Sahib, whose portrayal added an extra layer of brilliance to the film.” Have a look:

Moreover, Banu also praised the character of Salim which was played by Dilip Kumar. She wrote, “Sahib's portrayal of Prince Salim was nothing short of mesmerizing. His ability to infuse life into the character, whether in moments of tender romance or fierce rebellion, was a sight to behold. His powerful performances created a symphony of emotions that echo in the hearts of the audience to date.”

There’s no doubt that a film like Mughal-E-Azam will never be made again, and so as the caption reads, “Mughal-e-Azam" transcends the boundaries of time, effortlessly transporting viewers to the opulent era of the Mughal dynasty.”

Remembering the film on its anniversary, admirers wrote their thoughts in the comment section. While one of them wrote, “This film is such that people of every decade watch it and with this film Yusuf sir (Dilip Kumar) made a place in the hearts of people,” another one wrote, “A timeless masterpiece indeed! May the legacy live on forever.”

Advertisement

So, on the 63rd anniversary of Mughal-E-Azam, let’s treat our eyes by watching the evergreen pair - Dilip Kumar and Madhubala - in K. Asif’s directorial!