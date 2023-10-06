Saira Banu remembers Vinod Khanna on his birth anniversary: 'Such a chivalrous man he was!'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actress Saira Banu has acted in several iconic Bollywood films in her career like Junglee, Victoria No. 203, etc. Since July, she has been very active on social media and frequently shares interesting anecdotes about the industry. On Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary, she wrote in length about the Amar Akbar Anthony actor.

Saira Banu talks about Vinod Khanna

September 6th marks the birth anniversary of veteran actor Vinod Khanna. On this occasion, Saira Banu took to her Instagram handle to write in detail about him. She started by writing that Khanna loved her late husband Dilip Kumar "incredibly." She noted how Khanna "absconded" when Banu, Johnny Walker, and Khanna had to do a rehearsal for a film called Aarop. She was accompanied by Kumar around that time. The late actor later showed up and stated that he could not act in front of Dilip Kumar.

Recalling another incident, she wrote: "Vinod always ensured that we ladies on the sets had comfort levels while going home from the studio. One day, I sent my car back home for some important work, and unexpectedly director Atmaramji finished shooting much earlier than expected. He had a perky tiny Volkswagen and saw that my car had not arrived, he then looked at all the paraphernalia of needy things I carried with me and immediately offered his car to drive me home safely. I said, "Mera Itna Saaman Kahan Aayega, Tumahari Beautiful Choti Si Gaadi Main". So he said I will wait until your car arrives. Such a chivalrous man he was!"

About Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna was the recipient of two Filmfare Awards and in his long career, he was one of the highest-paid actors in the 1970s. Some of his most popular films include Amar Akbar Anthony, Achanak, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Wanted, and Dabangg. Later on, Khanna quit acting and became a disciple of Osho Rajnish. Khanna also joined politics, becoming an MP and a Union Minister. He passed away on April 27, 2017, at the age of 70.

