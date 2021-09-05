Saira Banu returns home from hospital, family friend Faisal Farooqui says the veteran actor ‘is doing well’

Veteran actor Saira Banu was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on August 28th after she had reportedly complained of chest congestion, breathlessness, high blood pressure, and high sugar. According to latest reports, Saira Banu has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday. She was recently moved out of the ICU.

On Sunday, the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar and wife Saira Banu’s family friend and spokesperson Faisal Farooqui reportedly told PTI that Saira Banu has been discharged from Hinduja and is back home resting. "Saira ji is doing well. She’s discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers," he said.

Saira Banu was recently moved out of the ICU. The cardiologist attending on the former actress, Dr Nitin Gokhale had earlier informed ETimes about the yesteryear actress’ current health status after she was shifted out from the ICU. "She's gone to a room. She is much better, in fact, fine," he said. Earlier, some reports were doing rounds on the Internet stating the late actor Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira was not letting the doctors at Hinduja do an angiography on her and was battling depression. Rubbishing such reports, Dr Nitin clarified, “Sairaji is not battling depression, plus she is not being difficult at all which in other words means she is not avoiding angiography."

"The angiography as I told you last time will be done at a later date after we control her diabetes. So where's the question of she saying 'no' to it?" Dr Gokhale added.

Saira Banu’s husband and film legend Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7th at the age of 98 after a long ailment. The couple had married each other in 1966, and went on to star together in films like Sagina and Gopi.