Saira Banu reveals being distressed post Dilip Kumar’s demise: ‘I need Sahab so desperately in my life’

Veteran star Dilip Kumar left a huge void in the hearts of his fans, especially his wife Saira Banu. Although he is no more with us, his memories will forever be etched in our lives. The legend passed away in 2021. Recently, there were reports suggesting that Saira Banu has gone into a shell post-Dilip Kumar’s demise. Today, in an interview with a news portal, Saira Banu revealed that she is extremely distressed.

“I am extremely distressed; I cannot get out of the loss. How do I get out of it? I just can't,” said Saira adding that she was doing everything happily and everything was fine. Saira further said that she loved sitting at home with Sahab and will not step out until she stops feeling distressed.

“I wouldn't feel lost. It is just that I need Sahab so desperately in my life,” Saira told ETimes.

The veteran star admitted that she is not mingling with people and is in touch only with her immediate friends. She further expressed gratitude as she feels lucky that a lot of people are so concerned about her but right now she is engaging herself in meditation and prayer.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s career spanned over 5 decades. Earlier, the late actor was paid a tribute during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The late actor was laid to rest after getting a full state honour in Mumbai last year. CM Uddhav Thackeray, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and several others had come to pay their last respects to the legend.

Also Read: ‘After Dilip Saab, Saira Banu has gone into a shell’ say close friends Mumtaz, Shatrughan Sinha & Dharmendra

