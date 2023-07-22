Saira Banu reveals Dilip Kumar proposed to her on a rainy night, ‘That was magical’

The timeless love story of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, two legendary icons of Indian cinema, is a tale that transcends generations. The late actor Dilip Kumar was one of the most legendary actors of Bollywood of all time. Saira Banu, who established herself in Bollywood in her own right is also a phenomenal actress herself. The two had a love story like no other. Recently, Saira Banu took to social media to share how much she and Dilip Kumar loved the rain.

Saira Banu's latest Instagram post

On her official Instagram handle, Saira Banu shared small anecdotes of her life associated with rain. Uploading a series of old photos, the Padosan actress shared her earliest memories of rain. She wrote, ""Rain rain go to Spain!” As a 7-year-old girl child schooling in London, we all chanted this line in chorus with my friends ceremoniously!" Then the actress went on to mention her Mumbai memories. She wrote, "As for my family here back in Mumbai and later on as I wedded Dilip Sahib... we all loved the rain."

How Dilip Kumar proposed to Saira Banu

Sharing how Dilip Kumar went down on his knee on a rainy night in Mumbai, Saira Banu wrote, "Infact, many years ago as we walked by Juhu Beach in the quiet of a wondrous night, there was a sudden shower of rain and he protectively took off his jacket and draped it around my shoulders... that was the magical night that we sat in his car and he asked me... "Will you marry me?" She also mentioned that later, Dilip Kumar bought land in a hill station in Maharashtra. they would walk miles in the rain with each other whenever they visited the plot.

Reacting to the post, netizens shared how they enjoyed reading the post. One user commented, "It’s almost like watching a motion picture, reading the post. This makes for such a happy read."

