Saira Banu reveals Shammi Kapoor helped her overcome stage fright during Junglee shoot; calls him a 'darling'

Veteran actress Saira Banu is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in the Indian film industry. She won hearts during the 1960s and early 1970s. The actress who joined the photo-sharing app, Instagram recently has been sharing numerous unseen photos, backstage stories from her films, and many more. The veteran actress recently shared an interesting story featuring her film Junglee with Shammi Kapoor. She said that the late actor helped her overcome the stage fright during the film shoot.

Saira Banu calls Shammi Kapoor a darling to help her during Junglee shoot

Taking to her Instagram, Saira Banu made a long post to share an insight from the 1961 film Junglee shoot starring Shammi Kapoor. She said that the team went to Kashmir to shoot the song Kashmir Ki Kali Hoon Main and at that time the veteran actress first experienced a huge crowd. Saira Ji, "There were thousands of tourists in the garden mainly foreigners roaming around and photographing themselves. The shooting areas were carefully cordoned off to simplify the shooting work. This of course was the first time that I faced such crowds and the first time."

She further added that she broke down into tears as she could not able to film a particular scene with Shammi Kapoor due to the huge crowd. A part of the note read, "But then in a while, I pulled up my Dupatta around my waistline in a show of defiance and uttered “Main Karke Dikhaugi."

Saira Banu then added that Shammiji was a "darling" to give her that ‘push’ towards braving it in front of the crowds. She wrote, "He helped me so much in “JUNGLEE". Now, there is a very funny and interesting incident that took place while shooting the song, I'll talk about it soon." Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to Saira Banu's post, one fan wrote, "One of the best movies." Another commented, "Such a treat. Thank you. Jungles was our childhood classic. We loved it."

