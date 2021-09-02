Saira Banu’s family not in hurry to go for angiography, to take decision in 4-5 days: Reports

Saira Banu, who is currently hospitalized at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, requires an angiography but her family is yet to finalize a decision on the same. According to reports, the former actress has left ventricular failure. Now in a recent update, a source known to ETimes informed that Saira’s family will take a decision in 4 to 5 days.

Speaking to the leading daily, the source which is close to the family said, "We are not in a hurry to go in for the angiography. We will decide in 4 or 5 days." The former actress, Saira was admitted to the hospital in the city about 3 days ago after she reportedly complained of breathlessness. The actress, who lost her husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar less than two months ago, wasn't keeping well since the last few days.

"The problem has been controlled for now and she is medically much better now. We shall shift her out of the ICU tomorrow (Thursday) and then decide further measures," Dr. Nitin Gokhale told the daily.

Earlier, the doctor had informed that the angiography will be done in due course, and Saira Banu might be discharged and will be admitted again for the procedure. "We first need to control her diabetes," he had further added.

Saira Banu was last seen in July as husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July. Several Bollywood celebs had arrived at their residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects.