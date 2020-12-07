Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar is ‘not too well’: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Salman, Priyanka & others kept in touch

In a recent interview, legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s wife actress Saira Banu has opened up about her husband's health, their journey together and more.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are considered to be one of the most iconic couples of Bollywood. On December 11, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar will turn a year older. He will be celebrating his 98th birthday. Recently in an exclusive interview with the ETimes, Dilip’s doting wife Saira Banu opened up about her husband's health, their journey together and more.

Recalling her professional life, she said that her husband, actor Dilip Kumar didn't want her to be cast in Ram Aur Shyam as he was always conscious that he's older to her. And thus, other actresses bagged the films. On being married to a huge superstar, she said that it was not a difficult adjustment for her. “Dilip Saab had no airs and he has been very down-to-earth always,” she added. She recalled how she had said ‘No’ to at least 35 to 40 films when she realised that she was not able to spend time with her husband, Dilip Saab.

When asked about Dilip Kumar’s recent health update, she said, “He's not too well. He's weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low.” She further added that all these years has been in touch with them as he idolises Dilip Kumar. At times, Shah Rukh Khan drops by to spend some time with the 97-year-old actor. “I love Shah Rukh as a beta absolutely. I touch his hair with affection,” Saira added.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , Salim Khan and others have been in constant touch with Dilip Kumar. However, owing to the lockdown, they haven’t been able to visit them since March. “Life has changed and how!” Saira Banu concluded.

ETimes

