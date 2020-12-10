Saira Banu says there won’t be celebration on Dilip Kumar’s birthday: We’ve had catastrophe; Lost his brothers

In a recent interview with a daily, Dilip Kumar’s wife-veteran actress Saira Banu has revealed about their lockdown days, Dilip’s birthday plan and more.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are one of the most iconic couples in Bollywood. The couple has been staying in isolation in their Bandra bungalow since the lockdown was announced. Now, Dilip Kumar occasionally shares glimpses of them on social media. However, during a recent interview with Mid-Day, Saira Banu revealed how lockdown has hardly altered their lives, Dilip Kumar’s birthday plan and more. Talking about the lockdown, she said it is merely another phase as they both love to stay in their own little world.

Saira said, “It’s nothing new to me because even before the pandemic, I loved being at home. I would not step out much. I am a bit of a recluse, so is Dilip sahab.” She further said that Dilip Kumar used to love travelling earlier, but due to his age, he has had to cut it down. Dilip Kumar will turn a year older on December 11. Ever year wife Saira hosts a family get-together to celebrate his birthday, but this year, there will be no celebration as such.

Talking about the same, Banu said, "We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers.” She further stated that it’s a difficult time for them and thus, there will be no big celebration this year. “We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health,” she added. When asked about Dilip Kumar’s health, she said he is fine but has some health problems, which is often the case with the elderly. “We are trying to cope the best we can," Banu added.

