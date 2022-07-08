Saira Banu says 'trying to move on but in vain' as she remembers late husband Dilip Kumar.

It has been a year since the legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away. On 7 July, the veteran's first death anniversary was observed across social media as fans remembered the actor and shared some of his biggest silver screen moments. His wife and actress Saira Banu also remembered Yousuf Saheb, as she fondly calls him.

Marking his first death anniversary, Saira Banu said, "My life is pheeka (tasteless) without Yousuf saheb. This is a different kind of love. You just cannot replace some people in your life. Give me all the wealth in the world and Dilip saheb on one side, and I would want Dilip saheb." A prayer meet was held for the late actor at their residence.

Speaking about her life now, Saira Banu revealed that she has been trying to move on. "I had the courage to move on then because I had the tender care and strong emotional support of Yousuf Saheb. He had his own way of telling me to come to terms with the inevitable and insurmountable hardships and losses in my life. He had his own way of consoling me and also subtly asserting that life has to go on and no mortal is immortal. Today, a year has gone by and I am trying… (but) in vain to move on. I miss him. I’m all alone now. Emotionally, I am not well and that reflects on my health."

Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July, 2021, and several Bollywood A-listers had visited his residence last year to pay their last respects. Meanwhile, Saira Banu's health has also been a matter of concern as she was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital last year after a bout of breathlessness, high blood pressure, and high sugar.

