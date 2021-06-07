Saira Banu shares LATEST photo of Dilip Kumar, urges fans to keep praying for Sahab's health

On 7 June evening, Saira Banu took to Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account to share a latest photo of the actor for millions of his fans who have been praying fervently for his recovery.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar continues to be in a Mumbai hospital as his condition is slowly and steadily improving. The actor's wife Saira Banu is constantly sharing updates on his verified Twitter account. On Monday evening, Saira Banu took to the account to share a latest photo of Dilip Kumar for millions of his fans who have been praying fervently for his recovery.

In the photo, the legendary actor can be seen on a bed, wearing a blue shirt with wife Saira Banu by his side. Sharing the fresh photo of Dilip Kumar, the caption for the same read, "Latest. An hour ago." On the photo, the date and time stamp has also been printed so that there is no misinformation circulated on social media. The time and date stamp reads: "@thedilipkumar 7th June 2021 | 5:51 PM."

Take a look at the photo below:

Message from Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/TDQzXDAigs — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

Apart from the photo, Saira Banu also exclusively shared Dilip Kumar's health update with Pinkvilla. Speaking to us, Saira Banu said, "We are having him treated over here. He has reported some fluid retention, so we are figuring that out. Just now the sonography has been done again, he is better. You all keep praying that he gets better and better."

On Sunday morning, Dilip Kumar was taken to Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital for a few routine tests as he was complaining of breathlessness. By evening, the veteran star was put on oxygen support. He is, however, now in a stable condition.

