Saira Banu shares PICS from her engagement with Dilip Kumar; says 'bolt from the blue'

Veteran actress Saira Banu is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in the Indian film industry. She won hearts during the 1960s and early 1970s. A few months ago, she joined the photo-sharing app Instagram and since then the actress has been posting unseen photos and anecdotes from her life with the late actor Dilip Kumar. A while ago, Saira Banu shared pictures from her engagement day with legendary actor Dilip Kumar while revealing some interesting anecdotes about the same day.

Saira Banu shares pictures from her engagement with Dilip Kumar

On October 2, Saira Banu took to her Instagram and recalled her engagement with Dilip Kumar as she shared pictures from the same day. In the pictures, the couple can be seen handshaking with each other, and in the second snap, they can be seen posing for the camera together.

Sharing the picture, the veteran actress wrote, "This date is dearest to my heart because on 23rd August 1966 Dilip Sahib walked into my house and my Heart to wish me for my Birthday and wonder of wonders! The very next week, Sahib sought my hand in marriage from my grandmother Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan’s approval. Consequently, on this day October 2nd, we had a quiet family ceremony where Dilip Sahib and I exchanged engagement rings and my dream of becoming Dilip Sahib’s wife stepped onto the threshold of coming true."

Adding a hashtag 'Engagement Day,' she further added, "To the entire world, this was a bolt from the blue because nobody had ever imagined this possibility since we had never worked together and had never been propelled as an 'Ideal Couple' by the imaginative media and so this news created a storm worldwide. This happening has beautiful sentimental parts to narrate as well as hilariously funny incidents that ensued which I shall write about later." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married on October 11, 1966. At the time of their wedding, Saira was 22 and Dilip was 44 years old.

