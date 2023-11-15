Saira Banu shares rare video of Shammi Kapoor touching Dilip Kumar's feet at their wedding anniversary: WATCH

Veteran actress Saira Banu has been a part of several iconic films in Bollywood including Padosan and Junglee. Recently. she has been active on social media with sharing unseen pictures and anecdotes from her life almost regularly. This time, the actress shared a video of Shammi Kapoor touching her husband Dilip Kumar's feet at their wedding anniversary:

Saira Banu shares video from wedding anniversary

Today, on November 15th, Saira Banu shared a video from her wedding anniversary function with Dilip Kumar. It was attended by Shammi Kapoor. In the video, Kapoor can be seen touching Kumar's feet. She wrote in the caption: "Shammiji remained a member of the family. Sahib and I were lucky enough to have Shammiji and Neilaji attend our “Silver Wedding Anniversary” and the recorded tape is so precious to us. I want all of you to see that tape where he is embracing Dilip Sahab and then waving out from the garden to my grandmother upstairs on the balcony of the house."

Check out her post!

Saira Banu on Shammi Kapoor

In the same post, Banu recalled the time when the shooting of Junglee was canceled as Kapoor was not well. After that, she went to Eros Theatre to watch a foreign film. She wrote: "...What do we see! A huge Chevrolet Impala Car convertible swinging around the road in full speed Shammiji at the wheel whizzing away and a fair young lady with dangling long ear-rings sitting right next to him. So much for Shammiji’s feigning sickness!!! We laughed away, his sickness was a scream!"

She also recalled a moment when Kapoor got into an argument with a lady over consuming a spicy sauce. Taking the challenge, Kapoor drank it like water. "It was like fire water and heaven knows what got into him to do this but he was soon bashing the table in anger and pain and vomitted. Thereupon the shooting was cancelled for Two Days. What a lark!", she added.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi meets veteran actress Saira Banu, hails her 'work in the world of cinema'-PICS