Saira Banu shares throwback video with Dilip Kumar on their wedding anniversary: 'Real Cinderella Story'

Saira Banu is a legendary actress who has been a part of several Bollywood classics. Later, she tied the knot with Dilip Kumar and took a step back from acting. Recently, the Padosan actress took to her Instagram to share an unseen throwback video from her wedding on the eve of her wedding anniversary. Let's find out more about it.

Saira Banu shares her wedding video

October 11th marks the wedding anniversary of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. On this occasion, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen video from her marriage. She wrote: "I am writing specially to express my gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers and dearest friends who have thoughtfully always sent me remembrances of this magical day for both of us, Dilip Sahib and I...when time stood still for us with a million happy sparkling stars in the sky."

Banu further added on what it was like to be married to him. "It’s a real Cinderella Story! It isn’t every day that a girl is lucky enough to be married to the man of her dreams. It would be too difficult to enlarge on this… my life with him. It would take pages and pages. In fact a book", she added.

Check out the video:

Saira Banu talks about Dilip Kumar

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Saira Banu opened up about the time Dilip Kumar did not want to work with her. She recalls: "He refused to do any movies with me, as he was like, ‘I have seen her growing up as a child’. But I was dying to work with him because he was my all-time favorite. Everyone knows that ever since I was 12, I had a crush on him."

When asked about any plans to return to acting, she said: "Never. I have been asked repeatedly to attend these reality shows, and I even refused a few award shows recently. One was offered to me in America, one in Pune, and the other one in Delhi, but I said no because of my angle and I have not even come out of the house yet…"

