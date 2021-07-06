Saira Banu shares an update on Dilip Kumar’s health: Health is improving, we are still in the hospital

Legendary actor was hospitalized last week after he complained of breathlessness.

Thespian Dilip Kumar is admitted to the Hinduja hospital for the second time in the same month after he complained of breathlessness. The legendary actor was admitted first on June 6 when he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. Faisal Farooqui on 30th June had tweeted from Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle mentioning his health condition. His tweet read, “Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab- Faisal Farooqui”.

On Monday, Saira Banu took to Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle and gave a positive update on his health. She tweeted, “We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan”. She was recently photographed by the members of the paparazzi waiting outside Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai, where Dilip Kumar is admitted. Saira Banu gave news of relief to Dilip Kumar’s numerous fans when she said, “sab theek hai”.

We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 5, 2021

On Saturday, Saira Banu had shared an update on Dilip Kumar’s health. She said, “Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable. He is still in ICU, we want to take him home but we are waiting for doctors' approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon," reported news agency ANI.

