‘Saira Banu shifted out of ICU, feeling much better’, says hospital official

Veteran actor Saira Banu was hospitalised at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital earlier this week after she complained of chest congestion. According to a latest report by a leading daily, Saira Banu is now feeling much better and has been shifted out of ICU.

The cardiologist attending on the former actress, Dr Nitin Gokhale informed ETimes about her current health status. He revealed that Saira Banu has been shifted out from the ICU now. "She's gone to a room. She is much better, in fact, fine," he said. Earlier, some reports were doing rounds on the Internet stating the late actor Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira was not letting the doctors at Hinduja do an angiography on her and was battling depression. Rubbishing such reports, Dr Nitin clarified, “Sairaji is not battling depression, plus she is not being difficult at all which in other words means she is not avoiding angiography."

"The angiography as I told you last time will be done at a later date after we control her diabetes. So where's the question of she saying 'no' to it?" Dr Gokhale added.

Saira Banu reportedly had left ventricular failure with ischaemia. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Saira Banu will be undergoing angiography. Saira Banu and late Dilip Kumar's family spokesperson Faisal Farooqui had previously told, "She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle."

