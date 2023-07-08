Saira Banu’s Instagram debut: Heartwarming post about Dilip Kumar; Reminisces his Love for her in sarees

Veteran actress Saira Banu recently made her debut on Instagram, and she shared a heartwarming post recalling a hilarious incident involving her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar. In her Instagram post, Saira Banu revealed how Dilip Kumar preferred seeing her in sarees and how he playfully teased her about it.

“Sahib preferably always wore white in this Jodhpuri collar kind of ‘Bush’ shirts… I requested and got around him to please wear a few colour shades In his shirts… here he is laughing at me saying look! I am wearing a colour… a yellow that you like Saira… but on condition that you promise to wear fluffy Organdy sarees that make you seem more substantial! Not salwar kameez that makes me want to send you to school again!" Saira Banu wrote.

Saira Banu's Instagram debut has offered fans a glimpse into the timeless love and camaraderie shared by the couple.

Saira Banu, who joined Instagram on July 7, coinciding with Dilip Kumar's death anniversary, expressed her gratitude to the overwhelming support and love she has received from fans and friends. Her first post featured throwback photos of the couple, accompanied by a heartfelt note expressing her deep appreciation for their everlasting remembrance and respect for Dilip Kumar, whom she fondly referred to as her "Kohinoor."

Timeless love story

The couple's love story began when they tied the knot in 1966 when Saira Banu was just 22 years old. Over the course of their 56-year marriage, they shared a beautiful journey together, starring in films like Jwaar Bhata, Sagina, and Bairaag. Their on-screen chemistry was adored by audiences, mirroring their real-life bond.

‘Tragedy King’ of Hindi Cinema

Dilip Kumar has left an indelible mark on the industry with his remarkable performances in iconic films like Saudagar, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ganga Jumna, and Madhumati. His immense contribution to cinema was recognized with prestigious honors, including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

